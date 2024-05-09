Oxon Hill, MD Author Publishes Educational Book
May 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThings You Didn't Learn In School, a new book by Linwood E. Strayhorn, Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Things You Didn't Learn in School aims to give the reader insight and understanding about recessions, depressions and panics that have occurred in the history of the United States of America. What factors cause economic recessions and depressions? How rare are they, and should we be scared that there are more to come? These are things history teachers and even the news do not tell you. This book provides missing information into the causes, effects and characteristics of historic economic events.
About the Author
Linwood E. Strayhorn, Jr is a poet, writer, and researcher. Additionally, Strayhorn is a veteran of the United States Army with a background in communications and electronics.
Things You Didn't Learn In School is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-160-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/things-you-didnt-learn-in-school
