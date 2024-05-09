Anaheim, CA Author Publishes Novel of Future Space Exploration
May 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Conquest of Mars, a new book by Ramon Cruz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With a renewed interest in space exploration and a growing fear of climate change and frequent natural disasters, humans have turned their eyes towards Mars. Is traveling to Mars possible? Could we ever start a colony there?
The Conquest of Mars posits a potential future in which humans take the plunge and journey to the Red Planet. Both imaginative and scientifically accurate, the book lends an insight into human ingenuity and perseverance, leading humanity to greater and greater heights.
About the Author
Ramon Cruz works in the construction industry but has loved writing as long as he can remember. In addition to writing fiction, Cruz is also a songwriter. He and his wife have one daughter together. They reside in the State of California.
The Conquest of Mars is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-001-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-conquest-of-mars
