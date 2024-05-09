Allegan, MI Author Publishes Horror Novel
Zok is a demon and sibling of the House of Wrath. His specialty is war, and he is accomplished in his field. Throughout history, whenever and wherever there has been a bloody battle, big or small, Zok played a vital role in spurning it along. The Demon's House of Wrath is a gripping journey through time from the reign of King Charles in the fourteenth century up to the two World Wars, shining a light on the perspective and motivations of pure evil, and those who choose to follow it.
About the Author
Tom Bomb grew up in a small town on Lake Michigan. He is a veteran of the United States Army airborne infantry and has traveled all over Europe, Central America, and the United States. Tom Bomb resides in Michigan with his wife.
The Demon's House Of Wrath is a 380-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-170-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-demons-house-of-wrath
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
