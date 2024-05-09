Hobbs, New Mexico Author Publishes Mystery Novel
May 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Missing Piece, a new book by Jordan Ramirez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Missing Piece is a murder mystery book from first time author Jordan Ramirez. When Lily Garcia wakes up one morning to find her best friend missing, she goes to find him along with his little sister. Little does Lily know that choosing this path will put more than one person's life in danger. This plot includes a mysterious game, danger, and murders. The outcome of the story will leave the reader thinking about how one choice could change everything.
About the Author
Jordan Ramirez was born in Lubbock, Texas. He currently resides in Hobbs, New Mexico. He enjoys helping at local churches in his free time. He also loves baking and playing video games such as Danganronpa and YTTD. He has an older brother and two loving parents. He also formerly ran his own crime mystery club.
The Missing Piece is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-071-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-missing-piece
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us