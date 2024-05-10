Enoch, UT Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRon's Simply Poetic 101, a new book by Ronald G. Camp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ron's Simply Poetic 101 is a passionate, insightful collection of poetry into the mind of Ronald Camp, exploring love, life, and God's will, oriented to Camp's belief in our Father in Heaven and the Lord Jesus Christ.
About the Author
Ronald G. Camp has kept a daily journal for forty plus years. It is his desire to impart wisdom in his poems as to how we may live our most fulfilling lives.
Ron's Simply Poetic 101 is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-524-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rons-simply-poetic-101
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
