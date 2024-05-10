Kernersville, NC Author Publishes Educational Book
May 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRethinking Writing One Word At A Time: Eight Parts Of Speech: Supplemental Activities And Resources Workbook, a new book by Sheila A. Beverly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This workbook has been written to give meaning and significance to how writing is a language skill that requires an active process, starting with automaticity of the Eight Parts of Speech. It is designed to address early literary needs and enhance Language Arts Programs through the active process of language acquisition. AlleyDog.com (2020) explains, "Skills that contain the ability to perceive and comprehend language, as well as the ability to produce, use words, and sentences as means of communication […] a child creates the most fundamental skills of language such as attaching meaning to phonemic groups, reproducing sounds to express thoughts, understanding the importance of grammar and syntax […]."
Praise for Rethinking Writing One Word At A Time:
"Sheila Beverly's new workbook, Rethinking Writing One Word at a Time, is a promising tool for helping students who struggle with writing. Mrs. Beverly, who holds a B.A. in English and an M. Ed. In reading education, has years of experience teaching students to write. At first, her innovative 'Grammar Bubble' appears to be a part-to-whole approach to teaching writing. But, in truth, she uses direct teaching of the eight parts of speech as an entry point – a conceptual structure and motivational "hook" to get hesitant writers to put their ideas down on paper. Then, Mrs. Beverly uses a workshop, collaborative model to keep her students writing – drafting, sharing, revising, and editing. It is obvious that much thinking, trying out, and improving has gone into the activities described in this workbook. It is also obvious from reading the revealing Preface that Mrs. Beverly is a committed educator who is passionate about empowering her students to express their voices in print." - Dr. Darrell Morris, Professor of Reading Education, 2016-2017 Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award; Director of Anderson Reading Clinic Department of Reading Education & Special Education, Emeritus Faculty, Appalachian State University
About the Author
Sheila A. Beverly, BA of English, M.Ed. in Reading Education, Executive Manager of Kinesthetic Solutions Writing Center, LLC, "Empowering Voice in Print." She has over twenty-five years of teaching experience in English and reading education. She has taught students from elementary school to college.
Rethinking Writing One Word At A Time: Eight Parts Of Speech: Supplemental Activities And Resources Workbook is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $57.00 (eBook $52.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3212-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rethinking-writing-one-word-at-a-time-eight-parts-of-speech-supplemental-activities-and-resources-workbook
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us