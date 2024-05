East Patchogue, NY Author Publishes Short Story Collection

Horror Bull Stories, a new book by Howard Sandak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Ask yourself, is average really not good enough? What does forever mean to you?Would you consider yourself a collector? Very little is what it seems in this collection, and it's an adventure.Horror Bull Stories are odd, creepy, thought-provoking original tales that will give you the shivers, shock you, or disturb and delight you. Come along for the ride if you dare.Horror Bull Stories is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-575-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/horror-bull-stories-stories-to-make-you-think-gulp-surprise-you-or-simply-say-b-s