East Patchogue, NY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
May 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHorror Bull Stories, a new book by Howard Sandak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ask yourself, is average really not good enough? What does forever mean to you?
Would you consider yourself a collector? Very little is what it seems in this collection, and it's an adventure.
Horror Bull Stories are odd, creepy, thought-provoking original tales that will give you the shivers, shock you, or disturb and delight you. Come along for the ride if you dare.
Horror Bull Stories is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-575-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/horror-bull-stories-stories-to-make-you-think-gulp-surprise-you-or-simply-say-b-s
