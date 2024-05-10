Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
May 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTonks Goes On A Walk, a new book by Patty Kruge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tonks Goes On A Walk is the story of Tonks and the adventures he has. Learn about all of the things that Tonks finds on his walk and embrace the feelings of love and compassion that are invoked by the story.
About the Author
Patty Kruge lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her husband and dog. When she isn't writing, she enjoys creating pottery and painting.
Tonks Goes On A Walk is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-764-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tonks-goes-on-a-walk
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us