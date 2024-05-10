St. Cloud, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDenver Rescues Hope From The Sirens, a new book by Adriana Estrada, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Denver the cat's friend Hope is taken by the Sirens, Denver will do anything to save her. He meets mermaids and mercats along the way that transform him into a mercat so that he can rescue her. Denver Rescues Hope from the Sirens shows the unique bond between people and their pets and teaches that these animals deserve respect because you never know when they can save us. Also, it shows the importance of friendship, and that pureness of heart and kindness are needed in the world in order to survive.
About the Author
Adriana Estrada has been a writer her entire life. She also enjoys traveling with loved ones, especially going to the beach and collecting seashells with her daughter. Her favorite beach to visit is the Gulf of Mexico.
Denver Rescues Hope From The Sirens is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-126-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/denver-rescues-hope-from-the-sirens
