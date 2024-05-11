Louisville, KY Author Publishes Short Story Collection

Unspeakable, a new book by Snora Price, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

"UNSpeakable"

Incapable of being expressed in words:

"Unutterable"

INEPRESSIBLY bad:

"Horrendous"

That May Not or Cannot be spoken

The bawdy thoughts

That come into One's head- the Unspeakable Words.

About the Author
Snora Price Lives in the Heart of the Blue Grass State of Louisville, KY where she was born and raised. She is an advocate, a voice for all childrens. As she continues her education in Higher Learning While working in a Recovery Facility.

She continues to write that which most dare to speak of.

Unspeakable is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3232-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/unspeakable

