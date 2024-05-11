Louisville, KY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
May 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnspeakable, a new book by Snora Price, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"UNSpeakable"
Incapable of being expressed in words:
"Unutterable"
INEPRESSIBLY bad:
"Horrendous"
That May Not or Cannot be spoken
The bawdy thoughts
That come into One's head- the Unspeakable Words.
About the Author
Snora Price Lives in the Heart of the Blue Grass State of Louisville, KY where she was born and raised. She is an advocate, a voice for all childrens. As she continues her education in Higher Learning While working in a Recovery Facility.
She continues to write that which most dare to speak of.
Unspeakable is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3232-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/unspeakable
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us