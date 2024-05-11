Jasper, TX Author Publishes Autobiography
May 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTragedy Strategy, a new book by Kamron Slaydon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the prime of his life, nineteen-year-old Kamron Slaydon was left paralyzed from the neck down. This tragedy changed everything for him.
In his engaging and personal memoir, Kamron discusses the accident and the strategies he has used to cope and change his outlook since then. With those tactics and his faith in God, Kamron was able to turn his greatest tragedy into something positive, and he hopes that the strategies and motivation he shares in this book will help you too.
About the Author
Kamron Slaydon was born in Beaumont, Texas in December 1999. Raised in the small town of Jasper, Texas Kamron grew up wanting to be a Marine. His hobbies include spending time with friends and family and hunting. Kamron is also a big fan of NFL and UFC.
Tragedy Strategy is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-156-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tragedy-strategy
