Frisco, TX Author Publishes Book on Nigeria
May 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFallen From Grace: Biblical References to Nigeria's Dilemma, a new book by Adeola Bajere, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fallen From Grace uses biblical references to address the problems of the country Nigeria and seeks to educate readers on ways to solve the issues the country is facing with Biblical principles. This volume seeks to review the root causes of each identified problem as it relates to Biblical guidance. It is told through the point of view of a Christian who believes in applying Godly principles in guiding human conduct. Also explored are ways to get rid of archaic and ungodly cultural practices.
About the Author
Adeola Bajere is married with three children and grandchildren. She is a registered nurse with a master's degree in food and nutrition. She is fair-minded and believes strongly in using Biblical principles when modeling human conduct and character.
Fallen From Grace: Biblical References to Nigeria's Dilemma is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-034-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fallen-from-grace-biblical-references-to-nigerias-dilemma
