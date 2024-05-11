Salisbury, NC Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
May 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnowflake On A Spider's Web: Breathing Jazz, a new book by Patti Laughlin Fogt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's 1940, and hundreds of war-affected refugees are streaming into Ellis Island to escape the horrors of war. Eva, a young woman from Hungary, hopes to find sanctuary with the New York Philharmonic. Nervous for herself and her unborn child, she pushes and shoves her way through the immigration process, never losing sight of safety.
Her arrival at the port in New York City took an unusual twist when not only the NYC Philharmonic arrived to greet her, but several musicians, including artists from the Harlem Renaissance jazz scene came to welcome her with open arms to this new world she had found herself in.
She ends up living; with Gio and Tiny, siblings from Italy running a jazz filled restaurant. It's not long before Eva finds peace and a new family in the city that never sleeps. Along with dangers, that she would have never expected. Her new life in the city is breathtaking but she learns to breathe jazz and it makes all the difference.
Snowflake On A Spider's Web: Breathing Jazz is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-107-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/snowflake-on-a-spiders-web-breathing-jazz
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us