The Co-Founder of Brahmin Handbags Publishes His Memoir
May 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDizzy Hill: The Brahmin Story, a new book by William Ripley Martin with James Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dizzy Hill is the story of the co-founder of BRAHMIN and his struggles to overcome severe dyslexia, school failure, and being fired from his job to creating a major brand in the fashion industry, in large part, told to his brother, Jim.
You should read this book if…
You have an interest in Learning Disabilities. You have flunked out of school.
You have been fired from your job.
You have an interest in starting a family business.
You want to sell your company.
You want to know how an entrepreneur thinks.
This is the journey of a learning disabled, troubled kid from failure to success.
About the Author
A former operations executive in the food industry, James Martin has a lot under his belt. The instrument-rated commercial pilot loves nothing more than to spend a day with his loved ones and play a round of golf with his long-time buddies. A former Senior-Olympic golfer and swimmer, an experienced sailor with over 50 trips up-and-down the East Coast, and avid traveler, the University of Maryland Alumnus has a lot of experience around this big-ole rock, with a lot of wisdom to show for it! Jim lives in Leland, North Carolina.
Dizzy Hill: The Brahmin Story is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-600-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dizzy-hill-the-brahmin-story
Contact Information
