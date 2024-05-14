Isanti, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
May 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDresses & Dirt, a new book by Autumn Mixsooke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mila is a little girl who loves pretty dresses, but she also isn't afraid to get messy! She loves running around in the muddy yard with her brother, but when she rips her favorite sparkly pink dress, what is Mila to do? Dresses and Dirt teaches little girls that it is alright to get messy and make mistakes, because we can always learn and grow…and get a little help from our moms.
About the Author
Autumn Mixsooke is an Indigenous woman of the Mille Lacs band of Ojibwe tribe. She loves to hike, do beadwork, write, garden, and burn wood art, but she loves spending time with her husband and children, Mila and Levi, most of all. She lives her life by the motto "Do what makes you happy and do it often." Autumn and her family reside in Minnesota.
Dresses & Dirt is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-308-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dresses-dirt
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
