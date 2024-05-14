Guthrie, OK Author Publishes Book on Blackjack
May 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlackjack Made Easy Through Questions!, a new book by Ken Walters, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Having grown up around casinos, from family reunions in Las Vegas, Shreveport, and Atlantic City to vacations aboard cruise ships with casinos on the open seas, Ken Walters has many years of experience with the world of casinos and the game of blackjack. Having earned enough money to pay for his trips on blackjack alone, Walters now shares all the tips and tricks for the average player to make the most out of their experience. By being knowledgeable in the game, the gambling world, and knowing when to stay or leave, even the most basic player can learn to become less of a gambler and more of a player!
About the Author
Ken Walters holds four degrees, one being in finance. He met the love of his life and together they have five children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Walters enjoys fishing, golf, travel, and attending Bible study.
Blackjack Made Easy Through Questions! is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-954-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/blackjack-made-easy-through-questions-in-all-your-getting-get-understanding
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us