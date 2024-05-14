Englewood, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOctavia, a new book by Roza Grey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Octavia always knew she was born different than other witches. She knew there was something special about her; she could never have imagined just how right she was.
With the arrival of a cousin coven, new secrets are revealed, and Octavia finally meets her long-lost father; learns the truth to her origins and power; and suddenly finds engaged to the magical world's most sought-after lord, Lord Devon, in an effort to save both their clans from losing their magic forever.
About the Author
Roza Grey loves writing, going to the beach, and spending time with her children. In her spare time, she also is a big fan of reading smutty fantasy books.
Octavia is a 112-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-259-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/octavia
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
