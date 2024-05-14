Lansing, MI Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
May 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrenches, a new book by J. H. Mack, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cutie wants to better understand love, but she gets more than she bargained for. In Trenches, her curiosity and chaos prompt her to visit her Grandmother Lillian and together they journey further into the past where Cutie learns more about her origins and the lives, events, and circumstances that shaped her present.
About the Author
J.H. Mack was born in Temple, Texas on an April spring morning at 9:00 a.m. in a black hospital. Mother, Juanita H. Mack and father, Eli W. Mack named her Janet Mack, and she was the seventh of eight children. Miller was schooled in Texas. She was six years old and in the first grade when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Her memory of their home was a two-bedroom house on a dead-end street long years ago. Miller left school to start her own family early. She helps families in crisis. She travels the world, finding new books to read! Miller is looking forward to seeing more of what this world offers. Writing and reading was always a big thing in her life. Everything she read, she could see it! That's how she taught herself what she enjoys writing, putting her thoughts down on paper. And there will be more books from J. H. Mack.
Trenches is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-252-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/trenches
