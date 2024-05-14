Orange County, CA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
May 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJack's Space Odyssey, a new book by GG. Liang, has been recently released.
All Jack has ever known are these mountains of metal waste. Everyday ships come and dump more of their unusable resources here. Today, Jack has finally scavenged enough to get off this planet. This is her one and only chance.
Will space bring her adventure or danger?
About the Author
GG. Liang is a story writer that loves tales of fantasy and adventure. She lives in Southern California with her husband and their small family. They enjoy traveling and weekend trips to Vegas. Outside of weekend trips, they can be found hiking with their dogs.
Jack's Space Odyssey is an eBook with a retail price of $3.99. The ASIN is B0C4HJ6Y3K. To buy the book visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C4HJ6Y3K
Contact Information
GG. Liang
GG. Liang
Contact Us
GG. Liang
GG. Liang
Contact Us