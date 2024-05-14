Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Romance Book
May 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSecret Lovers, a new book by Ja'Kwontez Glover, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Samantha, a successful business owner, welcomes a new employee. She finds herself stuck between two lovers and things go from good to bad. In the end, Samantha finds herself choosing between the new employee or her high school sweetheart.
About the Author
Ja'Kwontez Glover is a well-known author who spends his time with his family and enjoys traveling around the world, changing lives. He hopes he motivates others to achieve their goals.
Secret Lovers is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6845-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/secret-lovers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/secret-lovers/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
