Minot, ND Author Publishes Novel of Underwater Terror
May 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Poseidon Project, a new book by Tracy Vetter, has been released by RoseDog Books.
THE SPECTER - The most technologically advanced machine on the planet, the USS Specter, sets sail. Its mission is to test the extremes and hope it survives. The worlds first stealth submarine, the little craft can go deeper, faster, and more invisible than anything under the water. On board is the arrogant engineer, who has spent the last three years of his life designing the submarine. The handpicked, best of the best crewmen are struggling to learn a vessel with an A.I. program smarter than they are. And at the helm is the First Female Submarine Captain battling her own internal demons.
THE VOLGA - The aging Russian behemoth, the world's largest submarine, has been taken over by North Korean-backed terrorists. And they have their finger on twenty-four Russian ICBMs aimed at anyone daring to get in their way.
THE MEGALODON - A mining company is experimenting with methane retrieval and has accidently blown up 250 miles of the Kamchatka coast line and unleashed the remains of the largest predator the ocean has ever known. An eighty-seven-foot Megalodon has survived the explosions, freeze dried, and now burnt and bruised, it is looking for fresh meat and attacking anything in its way.
In the deepest, darkest depths of the Pacific Ocean, the three will meet.
About the Author
Tracy Vetter currently lives on a small farm in North Dakota. He lives with his wife and two cats. Vetter loves nothing more than to play a game of "What if?"His hobbies include fishing, hiking, canoeing, and painting. He has made about 60 hikes into the Grand Canyon, of course to fish. He still catches some walleyes from his canoe.
The Poseidon Project is a 500-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-286-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-poseidon-project/
