Ypsilanti, MI Author Publishes Poetry Book
May 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Just Want To Be Included, a new book by Veronika Olsson and illustrated by Julia Hawkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wanting to be included is a universal longing. We have struggled to find our place in life. We have watched our kids struggle to find theirs. Although this book addresses gender identity, it is for anyone who has felt excluded in life. Our hope is to provide community and safe spaces for expressing daily struggles in life.
Have you ever talked with friends about doing something that seemed unlikely, even impossible? This book was born out of that community. After spending years pouring into our families, we found ways to use prior education, life experiences, and talents to find a renewed sense of purpose. The result has been a book, podcast, and YouTube channel titled "I Just Want to Be Included"; with much more on the horizon. Find your voice. You have something to offer.
-Julia and Veronika
I Just Want To Be Included is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-163-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-just-want-to-be-included-a-book-about-gender-identity-and-inclusiveness
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
