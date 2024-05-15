Gowanda, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
May 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBell Of Life, a new book by Nataliya Efler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bell of Life is a classic fairytale about the fight between good and evil. When the dastardly Ramil threatens to steal the magical Bell of Life in order to live forever, Akbars and the fairies of Tartar must band together to defeat him. Though he fears the worst, Akbars learns to be brave and trust in those around him.
About the Author
Nataliya Efler was born and raised above the Arctic Circle in Russia. She graduated from Kiev Sate Economics University in Ukraine and moved to the United States at the age of 23. Efler currently resides with her family in Gowanda, New York.
Bell Of Life is a 40-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-227-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bell-of-life
