Hope Mills, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
May 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSorrow of a caged bird, a new book by Amanda Sappington, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sorrow of a caged bird is about a child releasing a caged magic bird from its cage. The bird then repays the child by helping to lead the child's lost grandchild back home. The book is about the child's kindness and the bird's gratefulness towards him for that kindness. It is different from other books because it doesn't contain any gender, race, or other real specifications showing any one could be the child in the book and free the magic bird from the cage it was trapped in, along with not making the reader feel different towards anyone because of the villain of the story.
About the Author
Amanda Sappington loves animals. Her hobbies include fishing, and anything arts and crafts related. She enjoys playing video games and watching anime. She loves to be outdoors and to go to new places. She recently got her GED, as her mother always wanted her to before she passed away at age 53. She was born December 30, 1996. She lives with her father and sister. Sappington is diagnosed with ADHD and autism, along with borderline asthma.
Sorrow of a caged bird is a 22-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-605-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sorrow-of-a-caged-bird/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/sorrow-of-a-caged-bird/
Contact Information
Contact Us
