Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Fiction Book
May 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPastor Jones (SEX) Affair, a new book by Ja'Kwontez Glover, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Pastor Jones has everything he has ever wanted: a beautiful wife and newborn son, a warm and loving home, and a pinnacle role in the community as the pastor of his local church. Until he meets Jane Thomas, the beautiful and alluring new member of the parish. As Jane's aggressive hunt for his affection grows, Pastor Jones becomes haunted by her egregious love notes and presents until their confrontation leads him to the darkest path of his career…and his life.
About the Author
Ja'Kwontez Glover is a successful book author who enjoys living life to the fullest. When not working on his next project, Mr. Glover enjoys spending time with his family and traveling, sharing his life experiences with the world.
Pastor Jones (SEX) Affair is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-309-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pastor-jones-sex-affair/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/pastor-jones-sex-affair/
