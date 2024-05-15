Winchester, VA Author Publishes Novel
May 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Promise, a new book by Greg Kujala, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Greg has been happily married to Eileen Martelli since 1980. Jessica, Nicholas, and Natalie are their children and Greg has 4 grandchildren. He earned a BA in Biology, a BS in Geology at the University of Delaware, a Masters of Zoology from The University of Maine, Orono, spent a year in Elat Israel on a mariculture research facility before going to Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. His medical residency at Wilmington Medical Center was followed by a Rheumatology Fellowship at the University of Virginia. Greg taught and did research at West Virginia University before moving to Winchester, Virginia where he was a solo Rheumatologist for thirty years. He retired in August 2022 to spend time with family and pursue writing.
My Promise is a 384-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardcover $37.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-492-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-promise
