Tulsa, OK Author Publishes YA Novel
May 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Knight It Ends, a new book by Madden Boddy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Knight It Ends is about a small Celtic kingdom near Wales called Rhydderch that's so small it's forgotten in most maps. Sixteen-year-old Lotte Maddox has grown up alongside her cousin, the young Prince Ives Llywellyn of Rhydderch, and his best friend, Sir Alastair Wellington, who is a commoner turned knight and protective detail for the young Prince.
Lotte has always wanted to become a knight as well, helping her parents' charity of relocating dragons instead of slaying them. Though the odds would seem to be in her favor regarding her renowned family, she's still just a girl. On her journey of proving herself, she also faces heartbreak and injury. Lotte learns that even if your dream is short lived, you can turn it into something even better and make a difference for others.
About the Author
Madden Boddy lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they grew up their whole life and finished their first novel. Though the first novel was horrible and just sits in a binder on their bookshelf, they enjoy writing and portraying their characters through paintings and drawings. They enjoy running amok around the grocery store and just having fun with their friends. That's all you really need in life, isn't it?
The Knight It Ends is a 740-page hardcover with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-052-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us