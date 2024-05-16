Quebec Canada Author Publishes Short Story Collection
May 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Codex, a new book by Rene Germain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ghastly, harrowing, and sometimes hopeful, The Codex is a series of short stories of the macabre. With stories from murderous women, to zombies, to post-apocalyptic nightmares, haunted toys, and everything in between, Rene Germain's horrifying tales take fear to a whole new level.
About the Author
Rene Germain is just a man. He enjoys the simple things in life, and his stories derive from whatever he is feeling at the time of writing. He began writing as a form of therapy, to aid him during depressive episodes. In addition to the stories in The Codex, Germain has many more he hopes to one day share with the world.
The Codex is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-452-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-codex
