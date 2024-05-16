Maple Grove, MN Author Publishes Book for Parents
May 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Silence Us!, a new book by Edgarline Y. Badio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Don't Silence Us is designed to help parents open a dialogue with their children about appropriate boundaries and to give their children the confidence to verbalize unsafe interactions. Using child-friendly language and easy to understand comparisons, Don't Silence Us is a vital book for all families to have in their home.
About the Author
Edgarline Y. Badio is a mother of six and grandmother of eleven. Born in Liberia, she left the University of Liberia to head to the United States. After moving to the United States in 1981, she worked as a caregiver and nurse. Badio currently resides in Minnesota.
Don't Silence Us! is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-167-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dont-silence-us-dont-shh-this-little-boy-dont-shh-this-little-girl
