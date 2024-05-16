Carbondale, KS Author Publishes Children's Book
May 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHarley And George, a new book by Wendy Cordar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Harley the dog loves his life with his person Wendy, a black cat named Cercie, and a little brown mouse named Mousie. But when a rat named George suddenly comes to live with the gang, Harley just can't stand him! Harley and George teaches us that we're never too young to learn how to overcome prejudice, and if we can stop judging others, we just might make wonderful friends.
About the Author
Wendy Cordar has Schizoaffective Disorder and Anxiety Disorder, and is disabled because of her diagnoses. She has always loved training and working with dogs, so she has gotten her certification as a Certified Dog Obedience Instructor. Cordar plans to open her own business as a professional dog trainer. Cordar loves animals and art.
Harley And George is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-225-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/harley-and-george
