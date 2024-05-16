Oakland, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Swallowed A Bug, a new book by Jes Wingad, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pratt and Whitney are at the airport waiting for the day to start. Pretty soon there is lots of activity at the airport, and as passengers are loaded onto the airplane Pratt and Whitney are prepared to help them get on their way. But oops! What happens when Pratt swallows a bug? Read I Swallowed a Bug for a fun adventure that awaits!
About the Author
Jes Wingad is a full time airline pilot, as well as an instructor, for the airline for which he is employed, who lives in a small farming community in Iowa. Most often he helps neighbors with their cattle or farming operations, but he also mentors those who have a desire to become professional aviators.
In addition to helping neighbors, Jes has started his own cattle herd, adding to the horses that are for pleasure riding, camping, and western lifestyle. He and his wife have five children, six grandchildren, two dogs, two horses, and two cows. Enjoying their time in the country, gathering with friends and family is a priority in their lives, along with travel and shared experiences with each other. When he finds some spare time, he dabbles in wood and leather working.
I Swallowed A Bug is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-291-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-swallowed-a-bug
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us