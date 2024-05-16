Huntington Beach, CA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
May 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Life Coach's Journey Through Darkness To Light, a new book by Kelly Keith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hopeful that sharing this story may help others through their own difficulties in life, A Life Coach's Journey Through Darkness to Light is the author's experience of the path she has taken to reach where she is now. She is a spiritual happiness life coach today. The first half of her life includes different short stories of her childhood that led her into darker times from choices made because of insecurities created from that childhood. On into her twenties and working as an adult entertainer. And finally, how she got through safely with very detailed instructions of (HowToos) in this world as a young girl safely exploring her creative power.
About the Author
Kelly Keith spends her time with teens today struggling with addiction and grief from loss of loved ones. She is a licensed certified spiritual happiness life coach. Keith has a YouTube channel where she discusses astrology and divination tools that are here on earth to help us find our way through the darkness. She also has a website where people can easily connect with her for her services. She provides tarot readings on all areas of life. Keith is a medium who helps people with grief from losing loved ones. She has a recovery coaching program that is a combination of spiritual coaching and happiness coaching. She is really close with her family. Keith has two teenage boys that she loves and adores. Her rock, Dennis V, has been her support for twenty years, her protector, her strength, and her sponsor. Keith is the middle child of three. She comes from a divorced family, but she loves all of her family members equally. Family is very important to her. Keith says, "I've always been different and unique. I beat from a different drum. I follow my own path. I meditate every day; that has been the answer to me staying high on life naturally." Always happy and never bored, Keith teaches people how to connect with their intuition and let their inner GPS system to higher intelligence guide them.
A Life Coach's Journey Through Darkness To Light is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3058-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-life-coachs-journey-through-darkness-to-light-there-are-no-right-or-wrongs-in-life-as-long-as-you-learn
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
