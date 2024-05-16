Charleston, South Carolina Author Publishes Memoir
May 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSo, What Was the Hardest Thing You Have Ever Done?, a new book by Kevin B. Jones, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In 2021, author Kevin B. Jones was diagnosed with cancer. His friend Billy told him, "Let the medical team take care of the cancer; you take care of Kevin." Kevin runs ultra-marathons. Could he run through cancer? This is the tale of Kevin doing what Kevin does–living each day, running each day, as cancer and the treatment wrought their changes. This celebrates those who shared their lives and love with him in the most brutal race he ever attempted.
About the Author
Kevin B. Jones is a botany professor at Charleston Southern University. He retired from the Navy in 1995. He is an educator, runner, crazy cat person, gardener, and occasional writer. He lives near Charleston, South Carolina, with his wife, Anne Jones, and cat-persons Tigger, Spider, and Samwise.
So, What Was the Hardest Thing You Have Ever Done? is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-432-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/so-what-was-the-hardest-thing-you-have-ever-done/
