New leadership at SNIPES: Martin Badour has taken over as President for SNIPES in the USA
May 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPhiladelphia - Martin Badour, previously Executive VP of Retail at SNIPES in the USA, takes over his new role as President for SNIPES in the USA with immediate effect to set new impulses for the company. He succeeds Jim Bojko, who has left SNIPES. In his new role, Badour will be responsible for managing the company in the United States.
"I am honored to take over as President for SNIPES in the United States and carry on the momentum that Sven Voth and Jim Bojko have established globally. I look forward to continuing our rapid growth in the US strengthened by the support of our passionate team and The Deichmann Group." Martin Badour, President of SNIPES in the US.
Dennis Schröder, CEO of SNIPES, stated, "Martin is the right person to move forward with the positioning of SNIPES in the United States. He has been with us for many years and is familiar with our workforce, the target group, and our vision. I am very pleased that he is taking on this role and I am convinced that he will excel."
In January, the retailer announced that Sven Voth, founder and CEO of SNIPES until the end of 2023, would be leaving the company. This is now happening as planned, but earlier: Voth will leave the company on May 31, 2024, and become part of the Advisory Board in June. Voth will also continue to work closely with SNIPES in the future.
About SNIPES:
As the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer in the US and Europe, SNIPES offers products from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and New Balance through its 750 global stores and digital properties. SNIPES works with local community partners as well as international brands and personalities such as its Chief Creative Officer DJ Khaled to support, empower, and celebrate street culture.
