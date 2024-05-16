MEAG TAPS HEYCHARGE TO BRING INTERNET-FREE EV CHARGING

With this innovation-validating win, HeyCharge's disruptive EV charging technology opens the door to reliable EV charging for MEAG's properties.Munich, Germany. May 16, 2024. EV charging technology company HeyCharge announced today that MEAG, one of the world's largest asset managers with around 340 billion Euros in AuM, has qualified HeyCharge as a partner for the electrification of MEAG's German building portfolio."Before HeyCharge, smart EV chargers' reliability plummeted in low or no internet connectivity environments," says HeyCharge CEO Chris Cardé. "EV charging must be reliable everywhere from underground parking garages to remote regions. Our technology transforms internet dead zones into live EV charging zones. We're excited to lead the no-internet EV charging revolution with MEAG," Cardé adds.The electrification of corporate assets presents challenges for property owners and managers. The focus is on offering efficient and reliable charging solutions that enable tenants to conveniently charge their vehicles. MEAG recognized this early and developed an effective, scalable model."The challenge lies in retrofitting charging stations in existing buildings and garages to meet the needs of electric vehicle drivers," explains MEAG's Head of Procurement, Jan Behrens. "HeyCharge is extremely quick and cost-effective in implementation.""Our internet-free technology removes a significant barrier to building next-generation EV charging infrastructure," says HeyCharge co-founder Robert Lasowski. "We are proud to build demand-oriented charging infrastructure for MEAG's tenants," Lasowski adds.First installation projects have already begun at multiple MEAG properties. Both companies look forward to a successful collaboration, to realize the vision of efficient and connected electromobility.#####Press contact:PIABO CommunicationsAnn-Kathrin MarggrafSenior Communications Director+49 172 575 6287