Alpine, CA Author Publishes Children's Education Book
May 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Makes You Feel Better That Starts With The Letter, a new book by Sienna L. Ambrose, MA, LMFT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Combining coping skills with the fun of learning the alphabet, this book will teach young readers two skills in one! Parents, educators, and counselors will be able to guide children through easy-to-read rhymes while also exploring ways for young readers to regulate emotions through creative movement, imaginative play, and much, much more.
About the Author
Sienna L. Ambrose, MA, LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist and is currently working as a Military Family Life Counselor. Inspired to help children and families, Sienna received her master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. She and her husband reside in Alpine, CA.
What Makes You Feel Better That Starts With The Letter is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4422-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/what-makes-you-feel-better-that-starts-with-the-letter-coping-skills-for-young-readers
