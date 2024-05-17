Juneau, AK Author Publishes Literary Fiction Novel
May 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCharco, a new book by Myrna Ivette Lugo Ramirez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charco by Myrna Ivette Lugo Ramírez is a fascinating look at the origin of the human body
told from the perspective of the organs. The organs use their imagination and self-awareness to
create their functions and relationships to one another to keep the body alive. Their similarities
are obvious, as are their differences, although they do not perceive this clearly. The message of
Charco is that no matter how different we are, what things we know and do, humanity will
always depend on others. That is a powerful reason to show respect and kindness to one another
by offering opportunities that include all types of talents.
About the Author
Myrna Ivette Lugo Ramírez was born in 1977 in Hermosillo, México. She earned a law degree
from the Universidad de Sonora in 2000 and a master's degree in criminal justice from Boston
University in 2008. Myrna has loved writing fiction since she was in middle school. She draws
her inspiration from nature, humanity, and justice. Her stories are focused on empathy, inclusion,
diversity, generosity, and a creative way to make this world an enjoyable and peaceful place to
live. Myrna has resided in Juneau, Alaska since 2001.
Charco is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-260-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/charco
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us