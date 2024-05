Prescott, AZ Author Publishes Autobiography

Come Sit On My Tangerine Couch, a new book by Carol Y. Godsave, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A life of splinters and smooth surfaces. What can we learn from other peoples experiences through another life?About the AuthorWho am I? I am a small, mouthy person who was born on the East Coast at the end of WW II, grew up and matured in placid 1950's Americana and the turbulent 60s and 70s. I was a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman during the docile 80s and 90s and am now aging in the turbulent early years of the 21st century. I have driven a hippie van and muscle cars, ridden subways in NYC, Boston, London and Paris, rescued old cats, started and managed several businesses, subsisted on food stamps, made $1 million in a year, voted in every election since age 21, knitted about 1,000 scarves, planted about 1,000 bulbs and hugged many more than 1,000 times.Come Sit On My Tangerine Couch is a 284-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-649-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/come-sit-on-my-tangerine-couch