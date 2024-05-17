Prescott, AZ Author Publishes Autobiography
May 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCome Sit On My Tangerine Couch, a new book by Carol Y. Godsave, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A life of splinters and smooth surfaces. What can we learn from other peoples experiences through another life?
About the Author
Who am I? I am a small, mouthy person who was born on the East Coast at the end of WW II, grew up and matured in placid 1950's Americana and the turbulent 60s and 70s. I was a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman during the docile 80s and 90s and am now aging in the turbulent early years of the 21st century. I have driven a hippie van and muscle cars, ridden subways in NYC, Boston, London and Paris, rescued old cats, started and managed several businesses, subsisted on food stamps, made $1 million in a year, voted in every election since age 21, knitted about 1,000 scarves, planted about 1,000 bulbs and hugged many more than 1,000 times.
Come Sit On My Tangerine Couch is a 284-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-649-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/come-sit-on-my-tangerine-couch
