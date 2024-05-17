Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
May 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Moose Club, a new book by Jerry Caple, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This story is entirely fictional; none of the characters are real and any resemblance to anyone is purely accidental.
However, many of the events, lakes, and places are real and many descriptions do come from events that have happened. A group of youngsters formed a club in the 1990s-the Gunflint Narrows Moose Club-with a written constitution as well. They had their own adventures on the trail, but this story is about the friendships and adventures of a group of children spending their summers and vacations learning the values of protecting our natural resources.
One of the original Moose Club members is now on the board of the "Friends of the Boundary Waters," and another is a professional photographer.
About the Author
Gerald (Jerry) Caple grew up in International Falls, Minnesota. He is a retired chemistry professor who currently spends the summers on Gunflint Lake (half in Canada) and the winters in Tucson. He is active in collecting water quality data and water samples for testing by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Cook County Soil and Water Group. Jerry Caple has represented Gunflint Lake in the Cook County Coalition of Lake Associations and has been a member of the Community Advisory Group associated with the International Joint Commission, which is responsible for water quality in the Boundary Waters. This work involved meetings in International Falls, Kenora and Fort Frances, the latter two in Canada.
His hobbies include fishing, hiking, canoeing, and painting. He has made about 60 hikes into the Grand Canyon, of course to fish. He still catches some walleyes from his canoe.
Jerry Caple wishes to thank everyone who helped him with this project and the encouragement given to him by the Cook County Coalition of Lake Associations. Special thanks to his daughter, Shelly Anderson, who helped with the text and publishing.
The Moose Club is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-927-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-moose-club-youngsters-adventures-along-the-gunflint-trail/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-moose-club-youngsters-adventures-along-the-gunflint-trail/
