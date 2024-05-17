Shawnee, OK Author Publishes Action-Packed Novel
May 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCharlie, a new book by Curtis Lowder, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The reader finds Charles Lowrey in the Viet Nam War. A Marine Recon with extraordinary ability, Charlie and his team of both military and civilian folks will use all they have to outwit and overcome their foes. Charlie and company will meet the trouble head on! Charlie meets John Smith aka "Joe," and together they reach far beyond government organizations to set up and pull off some of the most intricate and outrageous ops ever imagined.
Charlie will have instant appeal for those who like military action and the stories of all branches of service. For readers of other preferences there are the ongoing mysteries to be unraveled. Spies and espionage with tense situations! Humorous episodes that progress to hilarious events! Love so deep and passion so intense it will stir emotions! Powerful hatred that controls and drives some to kill! The characters fight with fury, love with unbridled passion, play to win, find the answers with nearly nothing to go on, and go about all of it like it's the most important thing they will every do.
About the Author
Curtis Lowder was born in West Virginia coal country and raised in West Virginia and Virginia. Being the son of a minister and a Godly mother, he was raised in a Christian home and those principles that are with him still. He found himself in trouble plenty of times despite his upbringing that taught better! He completed high school and enlisted in the Marines during the Viet Nam War.
On active duty Lowder was assigned to the Second Marine Airwing and was in Avionics. He worked on jets mostly with some time at New River on helicopters. After four years active duty, he with his wife and daughter moved to Oklahoma and he joined his brother in the electrical contracting business. After a successful career, he is mostly retired and enjoying writing again.
All of his experiences play into his writing as he combines fact with fiction in an intriguing and entertaining way. Lowder's writing includes the excitement of espionage, the emotions of romance in different stages, intense dramatic events, and hilarious things that come at serious times. And in the space of a few lines, a new story emerges to follow! There is something for everyone in his writing! "One more page," will happen often with a book written by Curtis Lowder.
Charlie is a 398-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-002-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/charlie-by-curtis-lowder/
