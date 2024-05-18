Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Novel
May 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeromaker: A British Story Written by an American, a new book by G.B. Chavez, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Ezekiel-Amadeus is the eldest of nine children, all raised by a single mother, and tends to show total independence a lot younger than expected. An enigmatic change in his body compared to his fellow teenagers and a past life he cannot remember, he rises to prove himself capable of standing up for those he wishes to protect.
Hildegard is an orphan raised by an abusive aunt, who wishes to one day become a singer and actress. But the more she learns about her parents, the more of a target she becomes. But when things get tough, she will do what she can to stand up for herself.
Cadence is an incredibly intelligent, yet shy, young woman who has ideas to advance humanity's understanding of science, all the while a stranger to true affection.
And yet, beyond going through school, they encounter more than what most people know. Secrets, such as an underground nation comprised of Neo Nazis, the mysterious society of the Knights of the Peace Equation, the experimental city of Mega, among the fate of the race of Elfs, among other mythological creatures.
About the Author
About the time he reached middle school, G.B. Chavez began thinking of ideas for a television series he'd wish to someday create. By the time he graduated high school in 2019, he had begun to reinvent the story upon realizing how much of a challenge it would be, but still wished to get a version of the story out.
In March of 2021, Chavez began to write Heromaker: A British Story Written By An American, which he plans to eventually be the first installment of an extensive series of books surrounding the main protagonist(s). Chavez has always had a fascination with culture affiliated with the United Kingdom, which has stemmed from watching Peter Pan as a child. This fascination is not only what inspired for this story to take place in the United Kingdom, but has him wishing to one day travel to the European nation.
Heromaker: A British Story Written by an American is a 964-page paperback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-360-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/heromaker-a-british-story-written-by-an-american/
