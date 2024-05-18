Bruno, MN Author Publishes Fiction Book
May 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Chronicles Of An Exceptional Woman, a new book by Duane Labane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Phyllis was born into a large family, but at barely three years of age she was torn from her loved ones and given up for adoption. Taken in by foster parents into an unwanted family, she somehow survived and flourished. How could such a little child overcome obstacles that the ordinary person would not be able to handle? She accepted her life of change and uncertainty with faith and fortitude, even when disease and death threatened it. Phyllis was an exceptional woman, and this is her amazing story.
About the Author
Duane Labane is the middle child of fourteen children. He attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth and he is a retired certified nurse's assistant. He enjoys music, plays guitar, writes poems and books, and loves nature and animals.
The Chronicles Of An Exceptional Woman is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardback $37.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7017-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-chronicles-of-an-exceptional-woman-and-her-family
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
