Ashley M. Tuccinardi Earns the Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional (FPQP®)
May 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAsset Management Group, Inc. of Stamford, CT, is pleased to announce that the College of Financial Planning has granted Ashley M. Tuccinardi the Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional (FPQP®).
Individuals who hold the FPQP® designation have completed a course of study encompassing the financial planning process, the five disciplines of financial planning and general financial planning concepts, terminology, and product categories. Additionally, individuals must pass an end-of-course examination that tests their ability to synthesize complex concepts and apply theoretical concepts to real-life situations. All designees have agreed to adhere to the Standards of Professional Conduct and are subject to a disciplinary process. Designees renew their designation every two years by completing 16 hours of continuing education, reaffirming adherence to the Standards of Professional Conduct, and complying with self-disclosure requirements.
The College for Financial Planning has been the premier provider of financial planning education in the United States for the last 40 years. The College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association.
Ashley is a graduate of Quinnipiac University with a master's degree in special education. She earned her bachelor's degree from Western CT State University in Elementary Education with a concentration in English. After working in education for years, she joined Asset Management Group as a Client Services Associate. She also enjoys cooking, reading, CrossFit, and spending time with her family and her dog Axe.
Asset Management Group, Inc., www.AMGplanning.com, was founded in 1983. The financial planning practice is a dynamic, privately held company with a well-established customer base. The firm builds long-term relationships with clients and provides them with financial planning advice and counseling. The company is proactive in bringing information and advice to its clients and strives to provide services that exceed their client's expectations.
Contact Information
Michelle Ross
Asset Management Group, Inc.
203-964-8300
Contact Us
Michelle Ross
Asset Management Group, Inc.
203-964-8300
Contact Us