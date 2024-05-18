Miami, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
May 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRelentless Hearts In Progress: A Spiritual Journey, a new book by Rev. Robert Alonso Sosa, Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Relentless Hearts in Progress: A Spiritual Journey walks the reader through how the choices they make eventually build their character and their faith. In today's world where everything feels divisive and hostile, Relentless Hearts in Progress argues for acceptance, tolerance, empathy, and a deep love for others. No one is perfect; even the holiest among us contains flaws. Our only salvation is to love our neighbor as ourselves.
About the Author
Rev. Robert Alonso Sosa, Ph.D. is an ordained Orthodox priest who is involved with counseling youth groups, those struggling with addictions, the incarcerated, and the homeless. Rev. Sosa began his career studying medicine and dentistry. After 26 years of practice, he attended seminary college where he earned his Licentiate in Sacred Theology and a Master's in Christian Counseling. He studied for his Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Neuropsychology & Neurophysiology. He also became Board-Certified and a Diplómate with the American College of Addictionology & Compulsive Disorders.
Relentless Hearts In Progress: A Spiritual Journey is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-462-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/relentless-hearts-in-progress-a-spiritual-journey
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
