Flint, MI Author Publishes Film Study
Best Picture: A Critical Look At The Academy Award-Winning Films 1927-2022, a new book by Laurence E. MacDonald, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a fascinating look at the history of the Oscars that dates back to 1927. Every Best Picture winner is profiled in the book. Although there have been many books listing the Oscar winners, there has never been one like this that looks in depth at every film that has been awarded the Oscar for Best Picture. The author evaluates each film and then presents at the end of each article his personal choice for the year's best film. In about two-third of the films, he selects a Best Picture that is different from the Academy Award-winner. He also includes sections of "Memorable Moments" that make each film special. The book will be of great value to movie fans, but it will also be enjoyable to anyone who has ever wondered what the fuss is about when a film is awarded Best Picture.
About the Author
Laurence E. MacDonald is a Professor Emeritus from Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan, where he taught music history, literature, appreciation, film music, and private piano study. He is also a former church choir director and author of several books, including The Invisible Art of Film Music and 100 Greatest Film Scores. MacDonald is a performing member and newsletter editor of the St. Cecilia Society of Flint. He is also former music critic of the Flint Journal and film reviewer of Michael Moore's newspaper the Flint Voice. For over twenty years he hosted Music from Movies, which ran weekly on Flint's public radio station WFBE.
MacDonald has six children, three of whom are Catholic priests and avid movie fans. He has been married to Carolyn McDonough since 2013. Together they have worked to update an old colonial home in Flint's East Village neighborhood, and have recently adopted a fun-loving beagle named Emmy, who also likes old movies.
Best Picture: A Critical Look At The Academy Award-Winning Films 1927-2022 is a 424-page hardback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-369-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/best-picture-a-critical-look-at-the-academy-award-winning-films-1927-2022
