Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Memoir
May 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCorruption Justice from Darkness to Light, a new book by Sylvester Rice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sylvester Rice shares his story of experiencing police corruption. Exposing the corruption of some police officers he has dealt with, Rice hopes that his story gets justice for people in similar situations as his. Feeling like the system has betrayed him, Rice wants to see a change in the police system.
About the Author
Sylvester Rice, being from Philadelphia, is very involved in his community. He loves working on cars, fixing houses, playing video games, and spending time with his children.
Corruption Justice from Darkness to Light is a 238-page hardback with a retail price of $66.00 (eBook $61.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-290-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/corruption-justice-from-darkness-to-light
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
