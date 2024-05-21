Swarthmore, PA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
May 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShort Stories For Busy Boomers, a new book by Brian Dickens Barrabee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Short Stories for Busy Boomers is not going to solve the world's problems. It may, however make you forget them for a minute or two while reading. Maybe even make you laugh.
The stories are about Boomers for Boomers and are only a couple of pages each. The author has planned it that way, so you can go back to being busy.
About the Author
Brian Dickens Barrabee is the author of Confessions of a Real Estate Man, Confessions of an American Male, and Confessions of a Professional Working Man.
His latest book, this one, is an effort for him to appear busy, although he is retired.
Mr. Barrabee is the proud father of four children and six grandchildren.
Short Stories For Busy Boomers is a 452-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-172-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/short-stories-for-busy-boomers-the-older-i-get-the-better-i-was
