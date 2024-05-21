Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Film Study
May 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNollywood Movie Reviews, a new book by Ali S. Baylay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nollywood Movie Reviews is a literary commentary on films made in the English-speaking enclave of West Africa. Besides general adult readerships, it's a project geared toward educating primary and secondary school students about the new and burgeoning film industry in the region. Most recently schools in this region have added study of film to their curriculum, hence the importance of this publication. Included in this production are several interviews with Nollywood and Ghallyood actors and actresses, directors, and producers who sat for us.
About the Author
Ali S. Baylay has a diploma in Radio and Television Broadcasting and an FCC broadcast license (expired) from Carolina School of Broadcasting, Charlotte, North Carolina. He also attends Central Piedmont Community College and is working on a Graphic Arts Printing Management Degree. He has attended lots of creative writing seminars and workshops and has written and coproduced a now trending YouTube movie, "Watchin' Lydia." In 2006 he started a web magazine, African Moviestar.com, with almost 150 films reviewed and has interviewed about twenty movie personalities.
Ali is a printer by occupation and spends lots of his time writing film reviews or developing new screenplays, and he is an avid reader.
Nollywood Movie Reviews is a 358-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6650-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nollywood-movie-reviews-a-collection-of-reviews-vol-1
