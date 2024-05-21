Lancaster, PA Author Publishes Internal Medicine Textbook
May 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsiMedicine Review: A Comprehensive Board Review of Internal Medicine for ABIM Certification & Recertification – Exam Prep & Self-Assessment, a new book by Shahid Babar, MD, MBA, CPE, FACP, FHM, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
iMedicine Review: A Comprehensive Board Review of Internal Medicine for ABIM Certification & Recertification – Exam Prep & Self-Assessment offers comprehensive preparation for ABIM Internal Medicine Certification and Recertification examinations. This course material has been taught in iMedicine Live Board Review Courses for the last many years, and it is modified and improved with ongoing revisions and updates.
The review features:
• Hundreds of MCQs based on clinical vignettes with focused explanations.
• Key clinical concepts presented as 'Fill-in the blank' format for your active participation.
• Tables and bulleted lists to improve your understanding of difficult subjects.
• Exercises at end of the subtopics to summarize the essential clinical points.
• Clinical pearls and buzz words to answer exam questions with confidence.
iMedicine Review Weekend Crash Courses
• High-yield Board review courses via Live Stream in just 2 Days (Saturday and Sunday).
• Improve your Test-taking skills with our Interactive virtual classroom sessions.
• Clinical vignettes with EKGs, imaging, pathology, ophthalmology, and dermatology slides.
• Complicated concepts made easy with algorithms, diagrams, tables, and images.
• An unparalleled success rate and rewarding experience for practicing physicians and residents from many academic programs.
• Explore the educational experience that we offer in our Live Stream Review Courses
• Register Online – via our Website: www.imedicinereview.com
About the Author
Shahid Babar, MD, MBA, CPE, FACP, FHM is Chief of Division of Internal Medicine and Medical director of Hospitalist program. He has served the role of Chair of GME and as a Clinical assistant Professor of Medicine oversees the Internal Medicine teaching service. For several years he has tutored scores of medical residents and physicians to help them pass the critical ABIM Internal Medicine board certification and recertification examinations.
iMedicine Review: A Comprehensive Board Review of Internal Medicine for ABIM Certification & Recertification – Exam Prep & Self-Assessment is a 392-page hardcover with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-069-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bit.ly/4dJTNlV
Contact Information
