Beach City, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ancient Legacy, a new book by Nathaniel Hawnthor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Ancient Legacy, a young princess is forced to take up the mantle of leadership to save her people in a time of crisis. It's a brand-new world filled with swords, magic, monsters, romance, and great dangers-the world of Quandoria, a unique realm that has never been seen before.
Inspired by great works of fiction from JRR Tolkien, George RR Martin, and many other famous authors, the message behind The Ancient Legacy is that no matter how hard things get or what life might throw at you, anything can be accomplished if you have the right people by your side to give love and support.
Go on this journey filled with excitement and adventure, a sure way to escape to a world of fantasy and magic.
About the Author
Nathaniel Hawnthor is a graduate from a renowned school district in Mont Belvieu, TX. Most of his adult life has been spent reading works of great fiction and studying world history.
Originally, he majored in Mass Communication with a concentration in film during his college years. He used to be part of the local college Writer's Guild for film and spent other time playing D&D with friends.
Nathaniel has a sister and both of his parents live in a small town in Texas by the coast. One hobby in particular he loves is making short films, and he also loves playing video games.
The Ancient Legacy is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-204-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-ancient-legacy
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
